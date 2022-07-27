Citigroup Trims NU (NYSE:NU) Target Price to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NYSE NU opened at $3.79 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,830,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 315,613 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $37,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NU by 12.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,990,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NU by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

