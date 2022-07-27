City Holding to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of City in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

City Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. City has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

