CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CleanSpark Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 4.75. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CleanSpark by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 494,582 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

