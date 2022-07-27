Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,140 ($13.73) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CBGPY stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $47.32.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

