CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

