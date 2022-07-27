Coastline Trust Co Acquires 2,249 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

