Coastline Trust Co Acquires 425 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Shares of EL opened at $251.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average of $271.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

