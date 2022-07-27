Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 198,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 307,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 88,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 383.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58.

