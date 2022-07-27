Coastline Trust Co Invests $216,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,862,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.