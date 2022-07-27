Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

