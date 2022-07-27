Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

