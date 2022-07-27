Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

