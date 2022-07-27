Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

