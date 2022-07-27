Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,270 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 99,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

