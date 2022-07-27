Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,035 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.