Coastline Trust Co Sells 550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 415,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

