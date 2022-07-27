Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.