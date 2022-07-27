Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

