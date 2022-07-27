Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00.

Insider Activity

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

