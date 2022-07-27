Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

