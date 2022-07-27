Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Financial Comparison

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 37.69% 8.43% 5.44% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 1.72 -$264.08 million $1.40 4.35 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Modern Cinema Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus target price of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 73.23%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

