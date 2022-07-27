CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at €41.02 ($41.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($84.49).

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.