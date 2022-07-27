Contrasting Global Blue Group (GB) & Its Competitors

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Global Blue Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -68.01% N/A -9.49% Global Blue Group Competitors -43.50% -1,557.85% -10.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million -$110.71 million 32.33 Global Blue Group Competitors $870.30 million $1.51 million -27.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blue Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group Competitors 354 2441 4618 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Global Blue Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Global Blue Group peers beat Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

