Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.09 million. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Copa by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.