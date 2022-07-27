Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$271.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

