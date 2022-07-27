Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.83, but opened at 1.77. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.81, with a volume of 13,071 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Featured Stories

