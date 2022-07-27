Cormark Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$5.15

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$5.15 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Real Matters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$4.75 on Monday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of C$357.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

