Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coveo Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price objective on the stock.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CVO opened at C$5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.55. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.95.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.16 million.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

