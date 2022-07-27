Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Down to $32.75

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $31.39. Cowen shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,123 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Articles

