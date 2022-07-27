Cowen Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $238.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

Shares of HCA opened at $203.94 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $225.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

