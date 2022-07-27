Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €58.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($59.18) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.49% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €24.84 ($25.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €24.71 ($25.21) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.40.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

