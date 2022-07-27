Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) to “Outperform”

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

