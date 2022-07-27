Critical Review: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GXO Logistics 0 4 14 0 2.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $88.59, indicating a potential upside of 105.45%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.62 $153.00 million $1.52 28.37

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Global Business Travel Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

