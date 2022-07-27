Critical Survey: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 709.52%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Sunworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 24.86 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.75 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.52 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.51

Sunworks has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Sunworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Sunworks

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.