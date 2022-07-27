CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CSG Systems International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.