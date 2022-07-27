CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

