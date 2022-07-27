Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $7.91 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media



Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

