Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cybin during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the first quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

