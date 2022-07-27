DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $77,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

