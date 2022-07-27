DA Davidson Boosts City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target to $91.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. City has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that City will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

