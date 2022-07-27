DA Davidson Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
