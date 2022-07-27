DA Davidson Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.