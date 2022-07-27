DA Davidson Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

TSCO opened at $183.64 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

