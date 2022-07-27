DA Davidson Downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Neutral

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $302.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.48. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $91,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.