Daren John Morris Acquires 40,000 Shares of Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($110,843.37).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.11), for a total value of £6,450 ($7,771.08).

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris bought 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £42,300 ($50,963.86).

On Friday, May 27th, Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £7,025 ($8,463.86).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($87,831.33).

Big Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Big Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.21 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.64). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.81. The company has a market cap of £671.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4,640.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Big Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.86) price target on shares of Big Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

(Get Rating)

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.