Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $28.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

BJRI opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.27 million, a PE ratio of -96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

