Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JACK opened at $62.58 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.



