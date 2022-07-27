Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.86 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE DB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

