Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price to $18.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

NYSE VLRS opened at $9.34 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 106,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

