Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.1 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €161.50 ($164.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €158.55 and its 200-day moving average is €158.40. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($173.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

