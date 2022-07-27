Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.60 ($24.08) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.04) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.13 ($18.50) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.49. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

